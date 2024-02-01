Americana Partners LLC Acquires 1,892 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 82.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $363.88 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $375.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $348.21 and its 200 day moving average is $325.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.63.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,995 shares of company stock worth $11,254,950 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

