American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stake Lifted by Motco

Motco lifted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK opened at $124.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.80. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.25 and a 52 week high of $162.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.71%.

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

