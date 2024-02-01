American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lowered its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 28.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 430,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,817,000 after acquiring an additional 35,891 shares in the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 4.5% in the third quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of American Tower by 20.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 312,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,418,000 after acquiring an additional 52,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $195.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.83. The company has a market cap of $91.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $235.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.54.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

