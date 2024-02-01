American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $226.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $226.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AXP. Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of American Express to a neutral rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of American Express from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $186.39.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $200.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.40 and its 200 day moving average is $165.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $146.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $205.32.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.41%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,381 shares of company stock worth $6,769,954 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Express

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

