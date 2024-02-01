American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 702,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,563 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of American Electric Power worth $52,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $78.14 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.45 and a 200-day moving average of $79.23. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.46.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

