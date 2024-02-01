AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of AMCON Distributing from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

AMCON Distributing Stock Performance

DIT opened at $195.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. AMCON Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $154.04 and a fifty-two week high of $249.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.47.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $692.52 million during the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Institutional Trading of AMCON Distributing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AMCON Distributing by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AMCON Distributing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in AMCON Distributing by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in AMCON Distributing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in AMCON Distributing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

