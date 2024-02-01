AMCIL Limited (ASX:AMH) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

AMCIL Limited (ASX:AMH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 4th.

AMCIL Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 9.23.

Insider Transactions at AMCIL

In other news, insider Paula Dwyer purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.01 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$101,400.00 ($67,152.32). Insiders own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

About AMCIL

Amcil Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily manages separate client focused equity portfolios for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in growth and value stocks of large cap and small cap companies to create its portfolios. Amcil Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

