Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.000-5.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Altria Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.00-5.15 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group restated a sell rating and set a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $40.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.26.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.61%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MO. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Altria Group by 272.7% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA boosted its position in Altria Group by 364.0% in the 1st quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

