Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.40

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.40 and last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 48081 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.

ALPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Alpine Immune Sciences Trading Up 0.7%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average is $14.52.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.73 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. Analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $3,622,700.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 406,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,915.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter A. Thompson sold 181,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $3,622,700.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 406,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,915.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Paul Rickey sold 18,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $288,588.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 333,185 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,440 in the last ninety days. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 745.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

