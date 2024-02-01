Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.19-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $230-240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $254.71 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.64. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.81. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $275.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $27,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,412,162.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGM. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

