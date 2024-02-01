Algorand Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.26 billion and $35.01 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00078829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00027983 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00021801 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006603 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006571 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,046,474,899 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.