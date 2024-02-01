Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.37-9.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.46.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $120.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.77. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $172.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 223.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 940.76%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ARE

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,917. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $292,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,092.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,571 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 29.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,507,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,949,000 after buying an additional 345,079 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,023,000 after buying an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.