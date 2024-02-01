Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALDX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer downgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

NASDAQ ALDX opened at $3.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.75.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 270.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 87,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 63,900 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

