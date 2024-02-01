Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Downgraded by TD Cowen

TD Cowen cut shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has $130.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $220.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $205.16.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ALB

Albemarle Stock Down 4.6 %

ALB stock opened at $114.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.24. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $293.01.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 21.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.