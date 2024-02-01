Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $10.69 Per Share

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Albemarle in a report issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $10.69 for the year. The consensus estimate for Albemarle’s current full-year earnings is $21.56 per share.

ALB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Albemarle from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $308.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.16.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $114.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.24. Albemarle has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $293.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.50 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

