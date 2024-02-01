Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Director Purchases $25,000.00 in Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) Director Arthur Geiss purchased 50,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 415,924 shares in the company, valued at $207,962. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Akoustis Technologies Stock Down 3.7 %
AKTS opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.43. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $4.96.
Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.24% and a negative net margin of 226.21%. The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Akoustis Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.
Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.
