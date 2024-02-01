Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Director Purchases $25,000.00 in Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) Director Arthur Geiss purchased 50,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 415,924 shares in the company, valued at $207,962. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Akoustis Technologies Stock Down 3.7 %

AKTS opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.43. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $4.96.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.24% and a negative net margin of 226.21%. The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Akoustis Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

