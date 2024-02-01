Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) CFO Kenneth Boller Acquires 60,000 Shares of Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth Boller bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,478.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kenneth Boller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Kenneth Boller sold 1,200 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $864.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Kenneth Boller sold 1,700 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $1,003.00.

Akoustis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $0.57 on Thursday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akoustis Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 226.21% and a negative return on equity of 71.24%. The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. On average, research analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Akoustis Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKTS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoustis Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 176.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

Further Reading

