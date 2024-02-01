Advisors Preferred LLC Takes Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2,050.0% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $604.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $579.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $611.69.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $560.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

