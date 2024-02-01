Advisors Preferred LLC Takes Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,124 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 62.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BWXT. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $81.49 on Thursday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.80 and a fifty-two week high of $83.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.58.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The company had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BWX Technologies

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.