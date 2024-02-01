Advisors Preferred LLC Raises Holdings in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX)

Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX – Free Report) by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,958 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC owned approximately 0.16% of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF during the third quarter worth $377,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 80,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 37,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period.

Get ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKX opened at $14.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.98 million, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average is $14.36.

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively selects global companies engaged in space exploration and innovation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. ARKX was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.