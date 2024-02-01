Advisors Preferred LLC Has $263,000 Holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ)

Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKQ. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 606.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the third quarter worth $466,000.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Price Performance

BATS ARKQ opened at $52.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.30.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Company Profile

The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies that its managers identify as benefiting from automation and other technological advancements.

