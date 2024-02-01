Advisors Preferred LLC Buys Shares of 1,912 EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA increased its position in EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $277.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.99 and a 12-month high of $385.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.50.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPAM. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.67.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

