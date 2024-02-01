Advisors Preferred LLC Buys 944 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1,525.5% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 36,963 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in Hershey by 21.4% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $79,782,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Hershey by 396.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 173,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,599,000 after buying an additional 138,857 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $283,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,634,329.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,565 shares of company stock worth $1,241,795 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $193.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $178.82 and a twelve month high of $276.88.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

