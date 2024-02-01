Advisors Preferred LLC Buys 1,033 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,843 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,309,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,675,000 after purchasing an additional 137,223 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,778,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,492,000 after acquiring an additional 148,825 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,204,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,943,000 after acquiring an additional 14,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,013,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,515,000 after acquiring an additional 56,632 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $95.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.88 and its 200-day moving average is $93.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $80.32 and a twelve month high of $99.38.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

