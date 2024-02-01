Advisors Preferred LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,557 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 18,705 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Visa by 10.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 32,680 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $366,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE V opened at $273.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $208.76 and a one year high of $279.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.56.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,707 shares of company stock worth $22,738,021. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.55.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

