Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF)

Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $316,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $2,261,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,734,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $338,000.

Get iShares Global Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLOF opened at $38.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average is $35.99. iShares Global Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $39.04.

iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (GLOF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities from around the world. Stocks are selected and weighted to optimize exposure to five factors: quality, value, momentum, smaller size and low volatility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.