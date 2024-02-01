Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Short Interest Down 8.7% in January

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the December 31st total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 909,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADN. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Advent Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advent Technologies by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Advent Technologies by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advent Technologies stock opened at $0.16 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.04. Advent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09.

Advent Technologies ( NASDAQ:ADN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter. Advent Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,756.87% and a negative return on equity of 103.14%. Analysts anticipate that Advent Technologies will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

