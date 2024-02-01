Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $617.78 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $636.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $602.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $562.49. The firm has a market cap of $279.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

