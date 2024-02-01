Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 84,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $77.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.71 and a 200-day moving average of $78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $97.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $87.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.20.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

