Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $208,000 Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TJX. Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TJX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.19. The stock had a trading volume of 291,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.92 and a 52 week high of $97.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.26 and a 200 day moving average of $90.13. The company has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.