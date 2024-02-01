Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,805 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.61%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

