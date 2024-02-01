abrdn plc Sells 52,400 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

abrdn plc lessened its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,400 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.06% of Cardinal Health worth $13,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.15.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH opened at $109.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.62. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $111.40.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 327.87%.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

