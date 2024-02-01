abrdn plc Sells 4,926 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $21,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 64,405.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,544 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1,278.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,420,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,840 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,062,000 after purchasing an additional 528,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 73.8% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,158,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,385,000 after purchasing an additional 491,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $124.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.80. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $114.25 and a one year high of $162.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

