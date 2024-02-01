abrdn plc Reduces Position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 581,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,604 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $19,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 15.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,750,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,359,000 after acquiring an additional 790,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,003,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,023,000 after purchasing an additional 38,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,140,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,149,000 after purchasing an additional 97,337 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 791.4% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 891,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,367,000 after purchasing an additional 791,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 43.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 832,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,166,000 after purchasing an additional 251,623 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $72.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.21. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.83 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

