abrdn plc Raises Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Allegion were worth $15,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,720,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,046,629,000 after purchasing an additional 89,381 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 18.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $573,792,000 after purchasing an additional 757,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $464,694,000 after purchasing an additional 176,973 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,098,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $371,937,000 after purchasing an additional 80,522 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 147.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,305,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,811 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares in the company, valued at $742,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ALLE opened at $123.89 on Thursday. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $128.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.34.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The firm had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.53%.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.29.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

