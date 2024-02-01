abrdn plc Buys 6,203 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

abrdn plc raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.13% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $16,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4,766.7% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,527,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 20,792 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $202,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 29.4% during the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth $50,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 2.1 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of SWK opened at $93.30 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of -239.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Several analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.09.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

