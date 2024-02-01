84,000 Shares in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 84,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Primoris Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,165,000 after purchasing an additional 218,611 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In other Primoris Services news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 51,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $1,630,972.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,607.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 51,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $1,630,972.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,607.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 4,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $123,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,827 shares in the company, valued at $271,606.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,024 shares of company stock worth $2,028,752. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Primoris Services Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.26. 18,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.20. Primoris Services Co. has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $36.19.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

