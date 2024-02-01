7,915 Shares in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Purchased by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,915 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of InMode by 223.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,443,513 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $203,315,000 after buying an additional 3,762,511 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of InMode by 3,557.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,678,819 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,137,000 after buying an additional 1,632,919 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 199.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,736,843 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $64,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,213 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $68,427,000 after acquiring an additional 840,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 607.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,587 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $32,218,000 after acquiring an additional 740,690 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INMD opened at $23.69 on Thursday. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.22.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. InMode had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 36.18%. The business had revenue of $123.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.00 million. Research analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INMD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of InMode from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

