4,778 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $140.23 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $181.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

