44,426 Shares in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in BankUnited by 42.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BankUnited by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in BankUnited by 347.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in BankUnited in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BKU opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.75. BankUnited, Inc. has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $40.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.42). BankUnited had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

