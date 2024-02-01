42,500 Shares in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Acquired by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 59,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the third quarter worth $7,198,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,089,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,222,000 after purchasing an additional 117,737 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 27.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 31.3% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE ST opened at $36.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average of $36.63. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

