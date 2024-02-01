4,026,420 Shares in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Bought by KPCB DGF II Associates LLC

KPCB DGF II Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,026,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,544,000. Maplebear accounts for approximately 93.3% of KPCB DGF II Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC owned about 1.46% of Maplebear at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CART. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Maplebear in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Maplebear in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Maplebear in the third quarter valued at about $846,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter worth about $6,640,000.

CART has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

CART stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.69. The company had a trading volume of 346,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,404. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.39. Maplebear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($20.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($17.33) by ($3.53). The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.65 million. Analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

