335,918 Shares in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Purchased by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 335,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,957,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.77% of AMC Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AMC Networks by 2,007.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in AMC Networks by 237.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in AMC Networks by 506.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Insider Activity at AMC Networks

In related news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $448,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,086.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,874 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $18.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.34. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $27.46.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.54. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.