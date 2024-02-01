286,226 Shares in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Purchased by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 286,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,015,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CarGurus by 113.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,824,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863,827 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 30.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,532 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth $45,581,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,891 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.30. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.66. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $24.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. CarGurus had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $219.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on CARG

CarGurus Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.