17,712 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Acquired by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% during the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 54,262 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $4,967,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $5,143,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC opened at $50.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $182.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

