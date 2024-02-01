17,712 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Acquired by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% during the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 54,262 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $4,967,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $5,143,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of WFC opened at $50.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $182.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.
Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company
In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo & Company
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- How to Invest in Social Media
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 3 reasons airline stocks are a buy right now
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.