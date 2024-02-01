10,092 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 32,845.0% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,254,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,455,000 after buying an additional 1,250,738 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,125,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,605,000 after purchasing an additional 768,909 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 17.6 %

ROK stock opened at $253.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.11 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $295.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.46.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $49,230.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,901.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $49,230.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,901.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total transaction of $62,375.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,035.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,402 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.18.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

