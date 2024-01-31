ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 89.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,561 shares during the quarter. ZoomInfo Technologies accounts for 0.2% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth $37,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth $42,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

ZoomInfo Technologies stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.33. 1,114,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,046,950. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

