Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 2,668 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27,689.7% during the 2nd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,558,000 after acquiring an additional 524,997 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IWO stock opened at $249.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $258.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.