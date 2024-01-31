Zions Bancorporation N.A. Raises Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,939,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,768,127,000 after buying an additional 127,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,244,000 after purchasing an additional 121,752 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,401,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $590,763,000 after purchasing an additional 28,491 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,285,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,286,000 after purchasing an additional 95,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,108 shares of company stock worth $10,030,794. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV opened at $213.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.85. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $215.21. The stock has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

