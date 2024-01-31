Zions Bancorporation N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,688 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Neogen by 17.4% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 708,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,415,000 after acquiring an additional 105,011 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 16,930 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,476,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neogen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,469.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.54 and a beta of 1.13. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.85 million. Neogen had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Neogen

Neogen Profile

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.